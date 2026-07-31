Law Society applies to strike Pritam Singh off rolls over conviction for giving false evidence

The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) has asked for Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh to be struck off the rolls over his conviction for giving false evidence under oath.

This is according to a notice issued by the High Court on Friday (July 31), ahead of a Aug 13 hearing before the Court of Three Judges.

The judges on the panel comprises Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Onn.

Why a disciplinary proceeding was initiated

Under the Legal Profession Act 1996, LawSoc must apply to the court for disciplinary action where a regulated legal practitioner has been convicted of an offence involving fraud or dishonesty.

In this case, LawSoc initiated the proceedings in March following Singh's conviction on two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee in 2021.

On Dec 4, 2025, the High Court dismissed Singh's appeal against his conviction. He paid the total fine of $14,000 the same day.

The Court of Three Judges has the powers to censure, disbar and suspend a lawyer for up to five years, and fine them up to $100,000, or a combination of those sanctions.

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editor@asiaone.com