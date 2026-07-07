Pritam Singh to face Law Society's disciplinary hearing on Aug 13

The Court of Three Judges, which has the power to disbar or suspend a lawyer, will hear the disciplinary proceedings initiated by The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) against Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh on Aug 13.

According to the Singapore Courts' hearing list, the proceedings — scheduled to take place at 10am — will be heard by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.

The nature of the hearing is described as "disciplinary proceedings for advocates and solicitors of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore".

Based on the listing, Singh will be represented by Peter Low Chambers lawyers, Peter Low and Elaine Low. LawSoc is represented by a team from Drew & Napier, led by Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull.

What happened

Under the Legal Profession Act 1996, LawSoc must apply to the court for disciplinary action where a regulated legal practitioner has been convicted of an offence involving fraud or dishonesty.

In this case, LawSoc initiated the proceedings in March following Singh's conviction on two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee in 2021.

On Dec 4, 2025, the High Court dismissed Singh's appeal against his conviction. He paid the total fine of $14,000 the same day.

Singh was removed as Leader of the Opposition (LO) on Jan 15 and the post has been left vacant after the WP said it would not nominate a new LO.

A WP disciplinary panel comprising two-term Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as former MP Png Eng Huat, later looked into Singh's conviction for lying to Parliament and issued him with a formal letter of reprimand.

On June 28, a special cadre members' conference was called to determine if the 50-year-old would remain as the party's secretary-general.

Singh survived the vote, with the WP saying a "supermajority" voted for him to remain in the post.

He was also re-elected as the party's leader.

The Court of Three Judges has the powers to censure, disbar and suspend a lawyer for up to five years, and fine them up to $100,000, or a combination of those sanctions.

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editor@asiaone.com