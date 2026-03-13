Pritam Singh faces disciplinary proceedings by Law Society

The Law Society of Singapore has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh.

Singh, 49, was called to the bar in 2011.

According to the hearing list on the Singapore Court's website, a case management conference was scheduled to be heard by Assistant Registrar James Low on Thursday (March 12).

The nature of the case was described as "disciplinary proceedings for advocates and solicitors of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore".

Based on the listing, the Law Society is represented by a team from Drew & Napier led by Senior Counsel Cavinder Bull, while Singh is self-represented.

A case management conference is a court-mandated meeting which takes place in private and is intended to enhance efficiency, such as by narrowing issues.

Under the Legal Profession Act 1996, the Law Society of Singapore may apply for a disciplinary tribunal to be convened.

It then hears and investigates the matter and decides whether disciplinary action is warranted.

If disciplinary action is necessary, the Law Society must then apply to the Supreme Court for the matter to be heard by the Court of Three Judges.

The Court of Three Judges may disbar or suspend a lawyer and fine them up to $100,000.

On Dec 4, 2025, the High Court dismissed Singh's appeal against his conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee in 2021.

He paid the total fine of $14,000 the same day.

Singh was removed as Leader of the Opposition (LO) on Jan 15 and the post has been left vacant after the Workers' Party said it was unable to nominate a new LO.

A WP disciplinary panel comprising two-term Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as former MP Png Eng Huat, is looking into whether Singh breached its constitution in light of his court conviction.

[[nid:728181]]

editor@asiaone.com