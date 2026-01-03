PM Wong speaks with Trump as Singapore, US celebrate 60th anniversary of bilateral ties

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong kicked off the first working day of 2026 with a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jan 2).

In a statement on Friday night, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the two leaders noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The leaders reaffirmed the enduring strength of the mutually beneficial partnership that spans multiple domains, and looked forward to deepening cooperation in established areas and expanding into new ones, added MFA.

Writing on his Facebook page, PM Wong said these new areas include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and civilian nuclear power.

Singapore is studying the potential deployment of nuclear energy to diversify its energy mix.

As of November 2025, a decision on whether to deploy nuclear energy has not been made, with studies presently focused on the suitability of latest nuclear technologies, including safety and viability aspects.

PM Wong said he thanked President Trump for his leadership in advancing peace efforts globally, including the recent ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.

Both PM Wong and MFA have also announced that the United States has invited Singapore to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Miami later this year.

On the website of the Singapore embassy in Washington, the mission states that the Singapore-US partnership is "longstanding and multifaceted".

Bilateral goods and services between the two countries surpassed $122 billion in 2022.

