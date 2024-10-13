Lee Hsien Yang's sons lead final send-off for Lee Wei Ling

Dr Lee Wei Ling's funeral was held on Saturday (Oct 12), and leading the send-off were her nephews, Li Huanwu and Li Shaowu, the sons of Dr Lee's younger brother Lee Hsien Yang.

It was raining when the cortege left the Singapore Casket in Lavender Street at about 1.50pm and headed towards Mandai crematorium, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Dr Lee, the only daughter of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and sister of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, died at home on Oct 9, four years after being diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disorder. She was 69.

Her wake began at 2pm on Oct 10, and was attended by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, as well as MPs past and present, including Lily Neo, Denise Phua and Christopher de Souza, according to The Straits Times.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Opposition leader Pritam Singh was also seen paying his respects on Oct 11, reported Shin Min.

SM Lee and his wife Ho Ching, as well as their son Li Hongyi, were also seen attending the wake.

In an eulogy posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon, Lee Hsien Yang, who's three years younger than Dr Lee, reminisced on the fond memories they'd shared in their younger days, including how they used to engage in physical fights.

"One scar I still carry from a particularly vigorous encounter serves as a reminder," he wrote.

She added how Dr Lee had "strove hard throughout her life to excel" and listed her many accomplishments.

"Today, when I look back, I wish our family had acknowledged and recognised at home her accomplishments. It would have meant the world to her," wrote Lee, who also shared a video of himself giving the eulogy, which he'd stated was played at the funeral.

Lee stated that Dr Lee had wanted a "very simple funeral" and also wished for her ashes to be scattered at sea.

He also expressed gratitude to his sons for helping with the arrangements.

"Huanwu has been a stalwart in organising her care in my absence, and I am very grateful to Huanwu and Shaowu for being there for Ling at this time," he wrote.

In his eulogy, Lee also reiterated his earlier call for his parents' home at 38 Oxley Road to be demolished, noting that Dr Lee had directed him to convey the statement upon her passing.

Ending his post, he wrote: "Farewell Ling, You will always be my special big sister."

Lee said last Wednesday that he would not attend his sister's — Dr Lee Wei Ling's — wake and funeral in Singapore after announcing her death earlier that day.

