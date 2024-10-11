Lee Hsien Yang and wife 'free to return to Singapore', say police

Lee Hsien Yang — the younger son of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew — and his wife Lee Suet Fern are free to return to Singapore, the police said on Friday (Oct 11).

"They are and have always been free to return to Singapore," they said in response to media queries.

Lee had said on Wednesday that he would not attend his sister's — Dr Lee Wei Ling's — wake and funeral in Singapore after announcing her death earlier that day.

"I am organising the funeral remotely with the help of my son Huanwu in accordance with Ling's wishes," he told CNA.

Lee and his wife are currently living in the United Kingdom.

Following Dr Lee's death, the subject of her younger brother's return to Singapore has resurfaced this week.

On Friday, the police also said that they had asked the couple to assist in investigations in June 2022 by attending an interview.

"They had initially agreed but in the end did not turn up for the scheduled interview, left Singapore on 15 June 2022, and have not returned since."

In 2020, Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Suet Fern were found by Court of Three Judges and a disciplinary tribunal to have lied under oath during disciplinary proceedings against Lee, a lawyer, over her handling of the last will of the late Lee Kuan Yew.

In a Facebook post in March 2023, Lee wrote that he may never return to Singapore.

