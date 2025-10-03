102 vehicles impounded over illegal cross border ride-hailing services since July: Sun Xueling

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is not letting up on its enforcement against illegal cross-border and ride-hailing services in Singapore, with another 10 nabbed in operations conducted across Singapore on Thursday (Oct 2).

The latest enforcement operation brings the total number of foreign-registered vehicles impounded for providing such illegal services to 102 since July.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 3), Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said that the drivers nabbed do not have the requisite licence and insurance coverage for passengers.

Sun also shared in an earlier post on Sept 30 that enforcement efforts on illegal cross-border and point-to-point hail trips "are continuing".

On Sept 30, LTA said that eight drivers were nabbed at and checkpoints following tip-offs from the National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Taxi Association.

On Sept 26, the transport regulator said they caught nine drivers for providing illegal ride-hailing services within Singapore and to/from Malaysia during patrols at Arab Street, Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Marsiling Road, and Changi Airport.

Malaysia's Southern Private Hire Vehicle Association responds

Following LTA's operation at Singapore's land checkpoints this week, the Malaysian Cross-Border Private Hire Vehicle Association said in a statement posted on Facebook that they were "disappointed" with the operation.

The association claimed that the Malaysia-registered vehicles were not "soliciting passengers at tourist destinations".

It said a significant number of drivers were transporting senior executives from multinational corporations across Europe and Asia, who were invited to Johor Bahru for important business meetings, adding that is "impractical" and "unrealistic" to expect corporate executives to rely on traditional taxi services.

Drivers caught providing illegal ride-hailing services may face a fine of up to $3,000, six months' in jail, or both. Their vehicles may also be forfeited.

