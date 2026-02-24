19 non-compliant active mobility devices impounded, including 5 detected by new speed measurement device

Barely three weeks after Parliament passed the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has impounded 19 non-compliant active mobility devices (AMDs) in an operation on Monday (Feb 23).

Under the new Bill, it will become an offence to keep non-UL2272 compliant e-scooters from June 1. Presently, it is only an offence to use such devices.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force's (SCDF) annual fire statistics, there were 49 fires involving AMDs in 2025.

"Common illegal AMD modifications include replacing electrical parts such as the battery and motor hub with third-party or non-original components," said LTA.

"Such changes would void the device's safety certification and significantly increase the risk of fire," added the authority.

Can't run, can't hide

Members of the media, including AsiaOne, witnessed an enforcement operation at Admiralty in Sembawang, led by LTA's active mobility enforcement officers.

The enforcement operations are part of LTA's ongoing efforts to clamp down on non-compliant devices given the severe fire risks such devices pose.

The media also witnessed LTA's portable speed measurement device (SMD) in action during the enforcement operation.

Previously, enforcement action could only be taken when mobility devices were observed exceeding speed limits in motion, but not when they were stationary.

This poses a risk to both enforcement officers and road and footpath users.

The SMD, developed jointly with Temasek Polytechnic, can detect illegal modifications by testing a device's top speed even when stationary.

LTA said that the SMD's deployment led to the detection of over 100 offences since November 2025, including the impoundment of 30 non-compliant devices.

The authority added that about six of 30 impoundment cases could have evaded detection without the SMD.

That day, a total of 36 offences were detected, with 19 non-compliant AMDs impounded. Of these, five were caught using the SMD's speed detection capabilities.

