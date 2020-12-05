Man, 21, arrested after victim found sitting in pool of blood at Jurong West

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

Pictures of the victim, a 26-year-old man, sitting in a pool of blood were recently shared by a netizen with the Singapore Uncensored website.

Speaking with AsiaOne, the police confirmed that the incident took place at Block 452, Jurong West Street 42 on Sunday evening (May 10).

The victim was conveyed conscious to National University Hospital.

After the attack, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance to the injured man, the netizen added.

AsiaOne has reached out to the SCDF for more information.

This is the fourth known attack on May 10 alone.

Early that morning, a group of 10 youths were involved in a brawl at People's Park Condominium, and at least two of them were armed with knives. A 19-year-old man was injured, while three people were arrested. Police are on the hunt for the remaining suspects.

Before that, two men were involved in an assault at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery that left a man with multiple injuries, including a deformed left arm, puncture wounds on both legs and wounds on his head.

A 38-year-old man out on a late-night jog at Punggol Field died after he was stabbed multiple times by an assailant.

