1 of 2 men allegedly linked to Bishan attack has previous charges including 2 counts of assault

SINGAPORE - One of the two alleged offenders in last weekend's attack in Bishan is said to have re-offended while out on bail.

Prior to the incident on Sunday (May 10), Gervan Wong Jun Heng, 24, had been hauled to court earlier and handed 24 charges for offences including methamphetamine consumption and two other counts of assault.

Wong and Andre Chen Si'en, 29, appeared in court on Tuesday over their alleged involvement in the attack in Bishan on Sunday that left a man with multiple injuries, including a fractured hand and wounds on his head.

The pair were each charged with one count of using weapons to cause grievous hurt to the 30-year-old man.

Wong now has three pending assault charges in all.

Police said in a statement on Monday that they were alerted to the incident in Bishan Street 12 at around 5.40am on Sunday.

Officers from Jurong Police Division managed to establish the identities of the two alleged offenders through ground inquiries and images from police cameras.

Officers arrested them within 10 hours after the report was lodged.

Police said that they do not tolerate "such brazen acts of violence and blatant disregard of the law".

They added: "We will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them severely in accordance with the law."

Wong and Chen will be remanded at Woodlands Police Division and be back in court on May 19.

Offenders convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with weapons can either be jailed for life or jailed up to 15 years with a fine or caning.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.