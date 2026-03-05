50 multipurpose courts for badminton and pickleball to be added over next 5 years

A total of 50 multipurpose courts for badminton or pickleball will be built over the next five years as part of plans by Sport Singapore (SportSG) to democratise sports in the community, said Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo.

Neo, who is also Senior Minister for Education, made the announcement at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth's (MCCY) Committee of Supply debate on Thursday (March 5).

The 50 courts include the recently opened eight dual-use pickleball courts at The Kallang and soon-to-be completed eight pickleball courts at the Little India Bus Terminal.

The acting minister acknowledged that there may be issues relating to noise levels at courts near residential estates, adding that SportSG will work with community stakeholders to mitigate this.

Citing efforts by Mountbatten SMC to manage noise levels by using foam balls, Neo said this is an example of "We First" in action.

MCCY will also activate underutilised spaces such as those under viaducts so that facilities can be conveniently located to Singaporeans, but far enough to manage noise levels.

Heartland sporting spaces

Neo also updated the House on the status of sport facilities in the heartlands.

He said that renovation work on four facilities, including Delta Sport Centre and ActiveSG Sport Park @ Teck Ghee, have been completed, alongside 15 development projects such as Bukit Canberra.

Ongoing work at Hougang and Queenstown regional sport centres, and the new Punggol Regional Sport Centre are expected to be completed within a year.

