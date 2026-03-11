Singapore to deploy second RSAF aircraft to evacuate citizens and dependents from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

Barely hours after the first Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft landed in Singapore with 218 Singaporeans and their dependents, the Singapore government has announced that it will conduct a second evacuation flight from Saudi Arabia.

In a joint press statement on Wednesday (March 11) afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said that the government will deploy an RSAF A330 MRTT for a second flight to assist the departure of Singaporeans from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

The evacuation flight will take place on March 12.

MFA and Mindef added that the MRTT is deployed solely to support the assisted departure operations.

Singaporeans who have registered their interest have been contacted by MFA with the details.

The United States and Israel traded air strikes with Iran across the Middle East on Wednesday as the besieged Tehran government warned its state security forces were ready with "fingers on the trigger" to confront any anti-government protests.

