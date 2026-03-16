SFA recalls Nestle's and Nature One Dairy's formula milk products over presence of toxin

Following a series of recalls involving infant milk formulas in January this year over the presence of cereulide toxin, two additional formula milk products are being recalled over the same issue.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Sunday (March 15) ordered the recall of Nestle's NAN HA2 and Nature One Dairy's Premium Toddler Milk Formula Stage 3.

Cereulide is a toxin produced by some strains of the Bacillus cereus bacterium, which can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhoea.

Both SFA and the Communicable Diseases Agency said in a joint statement that the detection follows the expansion of testing of infant formula milk products to include those intended for children above one year old.

SFA added that the recall for Nestle's NAN HA2 follows its ongoing market surveillance after it earlier completed testing of all infant formula products sold at major retail outlets in Singapore.

The affected Nestle and Nature One Dairy products originated from Switzerland and Australia respectively.

Product name Batch number Packaging size Expiry date NAN HA 2 52750017C1 800g Oct 31, 2027 Premium Toddler Milk Formula Stage 3 326251110 900g Nov 10 and 11, 2027

SFA also assured the public that the two implicated batches of infant formula milk products make up only about five per cent of Singapore's imported supply of baby formula products, and that they are a minority of overall infant formula milk products available in Singapore.

"For the implicated batches of formula milk product meant for children above one year old, they represent a negligible portion of overall market supply, with alternative options readily available," the agency explained.

Providing an update on cases who had developed mild symptoms likely associated with cereulide exposure after consuming the affected products, the agencies said there have been no additional cases since Jan 30 and that all three earlier cases have since recovered.

There are currently no international standards on an acceptable level of the toxin in infant formula and other food.

"The Communicable Diseases Agency is working closely with SFA and is conducting surveillance with medical practitioners to monitor for potential cases of cereulide poisoning in children," the agencies said in the statement.

Those who have bought the affected products are advised not to give them to their children.

Children who have consumed them and are unwell should seek medical advice.

Other than the recall of Dumex's Dulac Stage 1 and Dulac Stage 2 products on Jan 30, Nestle's NAN HA1 Supreme Pro and Dumex's Dulac 1 were also recalled on Jan 17.

On Jan 8, SFA ordered a stop to the sale of five batches of Nestle's infant formula.

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editor@asiaone.com