Nestle Milo snack bar products recalled over potential rubber contamination: SFA

Two batches of Nestle Milo snack bar products from Australia have being recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) was informed of the potential presence of rubber in them.

Nestle Singapore, the importer of the affected products - Nestle's Milo snack bar (Original); and Nestle's Milo snack bar (Dipped) - has been directed to recall the implicated product, the agency said in a news release on Friday (Feb 13) night.

One batch of each of the said products is being recalled.

Product name Batch number Packaging size Expiry date Country of origin Nestle Milo Snack Bar (Original) 5324TD15 210g (box of 10 bars), or

21g per bar Aug 31, 2026 Australia Nestle Milo Snack Bar (Dipped) 5322TD15 270g (box of 10 bars), or

27g per bar Aug 31, 2026 Australia

SFA said that foods known to be unsafe for consumption should not be sold, adding that consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them.

Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Just last month, Nestle was ordered to recall another food product it imports - Gerber's arrowroot biscuits.

They were also ordered to stop sales of five batches of its infant formula and follow-on formula over concerns of the potential presence of cereulide toxin.

On Jan 17, an additional batch of its infant formula was also recalled over the same concern.

[[nid:728910]]

editor@asiaone.com