No takers despite offering stalls rent-free, says Changi Village coffee shop operator

Businesses at Changi Village have reportedly been affected by ongoing road works in the area, with around 10 shop closures this year and 30 per cent of shops vacant.

Even when stalls are offered up rent-free, there have been no takers, bemoaned one coffee shop owner who was interviewed by Shin Min Daily News.

Construction of the Cross Island Line Loyang MRT station as well as the Loyang Viaduct has been ongoing since the first quarter of 2023, and is expected to continue till the second quarter of 2029.

According to Shin Min, a portion of Loyang Road which leads to Changi Village will be closed until around 2028, with road diversions in place to guide drivers to the area.

The neighbourhood, right next to Changi Beach Park, is known for its laid-back vibe and is also a connecting point for those wanting to explore the nearby island of Pulau Ubin.

10 business closures in 2024

While the changes are expected to bring greater convenience to commuters, the construction works have greatly impacted business in the area, the Chinese evening daily reported.

The chairperson of the Changi Village Merchants' Association, Lin Daochun (transliteration), told Shin Min that just this year alone, 10 out of the over 60 businesses in the area have shuttered.

"Since road works began, about 30 per cent of shops are now vacant. Several shop owners have also reported business dropping by 40 to 60 per cent," said Lin.

One F&B operator shared that he's seen the number of patrons drop by half within the six-month period since his business opened.

Out of the eight stalls that he has available for rent at his coffeeshop, Community Diner, only two are taken, said owner Yang Qin.

"There aren't many people even on weekends," he added.

He's even resorted to offering the remaining stalls rent-free, to no avail.

"To increase the variety of food options available, I decided to offer the stalls rent-free but still no one has taken them up," Yang told Shin Min.

Other business owners similarly reported that crowds have been dismal.

Lin, who also owns longstanding restaurant Jacobs Cafe, reported a drop in takings by about 50 per cent.

A manager at Buddyline Bistro also shared that if business does not improve, they are unlikely to extend the lease when it is up in six months.

Lin Wenjie (transliteration), chairperson of a group representing the Changi Village hawkers, told Shin Min that with the road diversions, people may find it a bother to visit the area.

"The dinnertime crowd is down by half, even on weekends it's lesser by about 30 per cent," he said.

He shared that seven to eight stalls out of the 88 cooked food stalls in the hawker centre remain closed as tenants would rather forfeit their rent than to potentially incur even greater losses by opening.

Measures in place to maintain accessibility: LTA

One driver whom Shin Min spoke to, however, shared that getting to Changi Village is not a hassle with the use of navigation software.

But business owners say that those who don't use such software and are not used to the new roads may be put off.

In its replies to Shin Min, a Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson stated that measures have been taken to ensure that Changi Village still remains accessible to road users.

This includes expanding several roads surrounding the area such as Pasir Ris Avenue 3, Loyang Avenue and Old Tampines Road, among others.

The spokesperson said that it has also been in communication with residents and nearby business owners and the LTA has made adjustments based on their feedback, such as installing clear road signs to guide drivers and adjusting traffic light timings.

The LTA also sought the understanding of residents and those affected by the ongoing construction works, stating that accessibility to the area will be greatly improved once they are completed.

