OnlyFans creator pays for assistant's Japan trip, shuts down naysayers who call her $5,800 job offer a 'gimmick'

Shortly after announcing that she's looking for a personal assistant, OnlyFans creator Gracie Hartie is now sharing some possible perks that the successful candidate will enjoy.

In a TikTok video posted on Friday (Nov 4), Hartie shared some clips of her personal assistant-cum-photographer enjoying an array of activities in Japan — such as matcha-making and well, getting headbutted by a goat.

"What it's like to be my personal assistant/photographer in Japan," she wrote in the video.

In a comment, Hartie clarified that the man in the video was a freelancer, and she has yet to find someone to fill the position permanently.

https://www.tiktok.com/@graciehartie8/video/7162108957115387137?_r=1&_t=8X5WJqMvdha&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=716210895711538713

Although the video received comments from some jealous fans, it also attracted some naysayers who didn't believe that the OnlyFans creator would "hire a stranger" to travel with her.

"Gimmick lah," the netizen jibed.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Determined to prove her detractors wrong, Hartie replied to the comment with a second TikTok, providing receipts that she did actually pay for her personal assistant to accompany her to Japan.

In the screenshot of her messages to him, she says: "If you want, I will just cover your accommodation."

https://www.tiktok.com/@graciehartie8/video/7162193117704228098?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Just earlier this week, Hartie put up a listing on her website indicating that she's looking to hire a personal assistant for up to $5,800.

The selected candidate will have to help Hartie manage collaborations with other creators, schedule appointments, and must be able to travel.

They will also need to help her build content for her OnlyFans platform as well as "create eye-catching visuals and captions" for her social media.

Naturally, Hartie's inbox was soon pouring with messages from hopeful potential candidates.

She said on an Instagram story last night that she has received well over 2,000 applications since her job ad first appeared two days ago.



"People from all walks of life applied. From retirees to data analysts. The funny thing is a few insurance agents reached out to me, asking if I need advice," she told AsiaOne.

She's also come across a few suspicious ones, such as a retiree and day trader who offered to "paint [her] like [his] French lady".

There's also an "ex-SAF regular" who's willing to get his hands dirty, and someone who offered to wash her toilet.

