'Parenting fail': Teenager peeing at Waterway Point playground angers netizens

No matter the circumstance, urgency notwithstanding, public urination is illegal.

And as if urinating in a public area isn't bad enough, one teenager was caught doing the deed in a kids' playground.

The clip, shared anonymously, was posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Thursday (Sept 21). It is not clear when the footage was taken. However, checks by AsiaOne found that a version of the video had surfaced online about a month ago.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Happy Park, a wet and dry play area located on the rooftop of Waterway Point mall in Punggol, according to commenters on Facebook. The footage has caused much stir online.

In the 26-second video, a teenage boy wearing a black T-shirt can be seen casually peeing in the water play area of the Happy Park at night.

Snickering in the background, the person recording the video who is believed to be his friend is heard stating: "The guy [is] peeing."

"F*** you, don't take," said the teenager who's urinating while covering his genitals, as another friend joined in to take a video.

Netizens have flooded the comments section of the clip, criticising the teen's behaviour. One user noted: "Parenting fail."

When AsiaOne went down to Waterway Point mall on Thursday night (Sept 21), the Happy Park area appeared to be barricaded, with a sign put up indicating "maintenance works in progress". However, it is not clear if this is related to the incident.

AsiaOne has reached out to Frasers Property Singapore for more information.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, it is an offence to urinate or defecate "in or upon any street, arcade, vacant land, river, canal, ditch, drain or watercourse or in any place to which the public has access except in any sanitary convenience provided for such purpose".

If found guilty, one can be fined up to $1,000 for the first offence, and up to $2,000 and $5,000 for the second and third offence respectively.

Driver brazenly urinates on road

This isn't the first case of public urination captured on camera this year.

A week ago, a man was caught peeing outside a landed property in the Siglap area, near Upper East Coast Road.

The Stomp contributor shared CCTV footage of the man urinating over a drain by the roadside while his female companion stands by waiting.

It is unclear whether the pair are residents in the area, but the contributor told Stomp: "The video is from my boss and shows the guy peeing outside my boss's house."

ALSO READ: Man pees in public in front of woman

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com