Pritam Singh spends weekend at constituency events amid speculations over WP disciplinary panel findings

Amid speculations over his political future in light of a recently concluded disciplinary probe, Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh was all smiles over the weekend.

The WP secretary-general spent Friday evening (April 10) visiting familiar faces on house visits at Eunos Spring in Bedok Reservoir along with grassroots activists. He has been MP for Eunos ward in Aljunied GRC since 2011.

"One of the best vibes one can get from the occasion is the feeling of family, not just between family members but neighbours too. The pictures here tell the story better!" he wrote in a Facebook post.

"I have known many households for some time now and am grateful to be able to chat openly and comfortably with many of them — thank you for opening your doors to me and my volunteers."

On Saturday morning Singh attended the inaugural Eunos Pet Day, which kicked off with a dog walk followed by pet competitions and art booths for children.

Volunteer veterinarians also helped residents to microchip about 100 of their cats.

And on Sunday morning, Singh along with WP MPs and activists donned in party blues walked the ground at Fengshan Centre at Block 85 Bedok North Street 4, which sits in East Coast GRC but has been a regular stomping ground for the party for the last two decades.

The party chief's weekend, however, did little to quell rumours over his political future.

The WP had said on the previous Saturday (April 4) that a disciplinary panel had completed its probe into whether Singh breached the party's constitution, in light of his court conviction last year for lying to a parliamentary committee.

The panel, comprising of WP Sengkang GRC MPs He Ting Ru and Jamus Lim, as well as former Hougang MP Png Eng Huat, will present its final report and recommendations to the party’s central executive committee sometime this month.

It added that notice for a special cadre members' conference will be issued within two works of the submission.

When approached by The Straits Times at the Fengshan walkabout, Singh declined to comment on the disciplinary process while WP chairwoman Sylvia Lim only said that the party would provide updates when available.

Singh was removed as Leader of the Opposition on Jan 15 and the post has been left vacant since.

Separately, the Law Society of Singapore has also initiated disciplinary proceedings against Singh, who was called to the bar in 2011.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com

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