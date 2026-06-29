Tanjong Pagar crash survivor Raybe Oh wins hearts at Boon Lay hawker centre with performance

Tanjong Pagar car crash survivor Raybe Oh is back in public again, performing at Boon Lay Place Food Village on Sunday (June 28) evening.

This came after the 32-year-old getai singer's performance back in late February at Zhenghua Community Club after recovering from severe and extensive burns she had sustained while trying to save her fiance from a fiery car crash at Tanjong Pagar in 2021.

Wearing a white ensemble complete with gloves and a mask, Oh entertained the audience of different generations, who could be seen enjoying their dinner with the live performance.

Oh's performance was organised by the 13th Mile Collective, a youth organisation in Jurong West and Boon Lay, as part of Table 808, a series of heartland events.

Many applauded Oh for continuing to perform in front of crowds.

"Brave child. Wishing you a bright future," said one Facebook commenter.

Another commenter recounted Oh's past and applauded her bravery, while encouraging her to "keep it up".

"Big thanks to your mum for all her hard work", read a comment, giving credit to Oh's mother for taking care of her, adding, "Keep working hard and live happily".

"Good to find a purpose in life to live it to the fullest and make the best out of it," said another commenter.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com