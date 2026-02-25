RSAF helicopter airlifts ship crew to SGH: 'We wish the patient a speedy recovery'

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) search-and-rescue unit Rescue 10 was activated on Tuesday (Feb 24) afternoon to evacuate a crew member onboard a vessel who required urgent medical attention.

The patient was safely evacuated to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and is reported to be conscious and in a stable condition, wrote RSAF wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday night.

"We wish the patient a smooth and speedy recovery," it added. "We commend the RSAF aircrew and SGH's healthcare professionals who stand ready around the clock to save lives."

This is the third known reported activation of Rescue 10 this month.

Rescue 10, a 24/7 unit, is often scrambled to evacuate people who need immediate medical attention to hospitals, including from civilian vessels in the vicinity of Singapore.

The unit was activated during the Singapore Airshow on Feb 7, and a week later on Feb 14.

