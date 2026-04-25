Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link commences multi-train high-speed testing

If you reside near the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit Link (RTS) tracks and noticed multiple trains running at higher speeds, you can be forgiven for wondering if operations had begun ahead of schedule.

Over the past few months, the RTS project team has been providing periodic milestone updates.

On Feb 5, a cross-border train demonstration run was successfully completed, with a train set making its way from the Wadi Hana depot to Woodlands North station.

Earlier on Boxing Day (Dec 26, 2025), the first train dynamic run was completed with the train making its way uneventfully to the border between Singapore and Malaysia.

The multi-train runs at higher speeds come just after Singapore’s and Malaysia’s transport ministers conducted a joint visit to Woodlands North station on Wednesday (April 22).

A video posted by Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow shows what appears to be automated immigration gates installed, switched on and possibly undergoing tests.

Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke was also seen holding up his Malaysian passport and posing for a photo at the gates.

RTSO, operator of the RTS Link, said in a Facebook post on Friday (April 24) night that it had "successfully and safely" ran multiple trains together at higher speeds to validate key systems such as regenerative braking, adding that these took place under strict safety protocols.

"It's part of a broader testing journey, with more phases ahead as we continue strengthening system safety and performance towards system readiness," RTSO said.

During a visit to Bukit Chagar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex on April 3, Loke said RTSO will be presenting the proposed fare rates to both governments before they are announced.

Earlier in February, he had suggested that fares could be priced around $5 to $7 per trip.

The RTS Link is expected to begin operations at the end of this year.

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editor@asiaone.com