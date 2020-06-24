SDA's Desmond Lim a Datuk? Quirky facts about Singapore's politicians you probably never knew

Now that we're in the thick of things with GE2020 in full swing, all eyes are on the political candidates that will be running for this year's election.

You may know all about our politician's favourite foods, their hidden talents, or whose social media game is on point, but here are other fun facts we dug up on that you may not know or may have forgotten.

SDA's Desmond Lim a Datuk

Politicians are known to be high-fliers, but a Datuk? Singapore Democratic Alliance’s Desmond Lim may be the first.

On the website of the Dedicated Locals’ Caring Community, a voluntary organisation set up by Lim in 2011, it stated that Lim was conferred the title of 'Dato' in 2019 for his contributions.

The engineer by training also posted a photo of the ceremony last year on Facebook, on April Fool’s Day, interestingly enough.

In subsequent posts on SDA’s Facebook account, the Singaporean also refers to himself by the honorific.

The title of Datuk is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to Malaysian society. And in case you’re curious, other Singaporeans have also been conferred the title, including actor Aaron Aziz who was also awarded datukship in 2017 for his contributions to the entertainment industry across the Causeway.

Youngest grandfather: Vivian Balakrishnan

With our government’s pro-family policies, it should come as no surprise that many MPs are married with kids. But Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan could very well be the youngest granddad among them.

In 2016, his daughter Natalie, a lawyer, gave birth to her first child. Dr Balakrishnan was only 54 years old.

He said at the time: "I am now in the unusual but happy situation of having a nine-year-old son and a grandson."

We just celebrated our 30th anniversary. 4 children, 2 grandchildren later - this is what real happiness means. Sharing... Posted by Vivian Balakrishnan on Tuesday, November 28, 2017

The father of four is now the proud grandfather of two grandchildren.

PAP’s Darryl David and PSP's Craig Teo were once co-stars

PHOTO: The New Paper file

Some of our politicians and faces on the political scene are no strangers to the limelight.

Before he became an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, Darryl David was a poly lecturer, game show host, and had also acted in the '90s sitcom, Happy Belly.

But few may know that another new face on the political scene, Progress Singapore Party's Craig Teo, also appeared in the same TV series, that's right, acting opposite none other than David.

Screengrab: Facebook/Progress Singapore Party

Teo has not been announced as a PSP candidate for this general election, but he's the party's media liaison and has recently been seen at PSP's virtual press conferences as its emcee.

WP's Nicole Seah can list acting on her resume

Screengrab: YouTube/1965movie

Nicole Seah had a bit part in the 2015 local film, 1965, but this was after she broke onto the political scene. She contested in the 2011 general election as a member of the National Solidarity Party.

Seah has been working the ground as a Workers' Party member since 2017 and was recently spotted in a party video introducing 12 faces touted to be their potential candidates.

