SDA's GE2020 campaign posters caught your eye? Now you can bring them home

Posters were torn and posters were taken down, but there was another batch of posters in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC that got people talking this general election.

Like their neon-yellow party vests, the Singapore Democratic Alliance's (SDA) election posters affixed on lamp posts in the constituency earlier this month were just as eye-catching.

The striking visuals made residents stop and stare, as well as take photos to share with others online.

Instead of close-up shots of the SDA candidates running in the constituency, the posters featured cartoons depicting several issues that the party wanted to highlight.

The images — portraying hardships faced by Singaporeans across the ages — were accompanied by catchy slogans such as "Enough is enough" and "Stop gambling with our lives".

The poster headline "Touch your heart, ask yourself, why?" also echoed the party slogan of "A heart for the people."

If you thought that they looked somewhat familiar, a Singapore-based historian found that SDA's posters were reminiscent of opponent People's Action Party's (PAP) campaign posters from the 1960s.

In a three-way fight over Pasir Ris-Punggol, SDA and Peoples Voice lost to PAP, which garnered 64.15 per cent of the votes on Polling Day.

While the election is over and done with, you can still bring a piece of SDA's merchandise home.

The party is aware of the popularity of their campaign posters and will be putting them up for sale this weekend on a "pay as you wish, take as you like" basis.

The Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) will hold an Open House to thank our Voters, Supporters and...

This will also help offset the costs of campaigning, SDA shared in a Facebook post on Monday (July 13).

They might have lost the ward to PAP, but we think SDA may have won the game of election advertisement.

After all, it's not often that people actually make offers to buy election posters.

