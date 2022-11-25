'She inspires me a lot': Gracie Hartie has a new PA who's encouraged to start an OnlyFans account too

If you are keen on applying to become Gracie Hartie's new personal assistant (PA), we're sorry to tell you that the coveted position has been snapped up.

When the advertisement for it first went up earlier this month, she received over 200 applications in just a day, mostly from men.

In a TikTok video yesterday (Nov 25), the OnlyFans creator shared that she has found and is already "training her new PA".

The lucky person turned out to be Eunice Ng, a recent graduate from Murdoch University and more commonly known by her moniker, Mermaid Girl.

She went viral in October after posting a TikTok video saying she is the reason why girlfriends are protective of their boyfriends.

In the 11-second clip, Ng, 23, was seen painting Hartie's wall while the latter jokingly waved a stick at her.

"I help you punish this bad girl," Hartie teased in the captions.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Ng confirmed that she is indeed Hartie's new PA, adding that she is on a one-month probation and will be paid $3,200 during this period.

As it turns out, she isn't Hartie's only PA as the content creator has also hired another man whom Ng has not met before.

"I'm kind of competing with her [other] PA to see who's the better fit for her," she explained.

Hartie approached her first

Ng shared that Hartie had actually reached out to her first and followed her on Instagram.

The two became online friends before Hartie offered Ng the job two days ago (Nov 23).

"Gracie offered me an opportunity because she knew I was depressed," explained Ng. She didn't explain why she was depressed.

It seems that Hartie has been a great source of encouragement too.

"She inspires me a lot and she's a really sweet person."

"She taught me how to deal with haters and seeing how successful she is, it inspires me to be like her," said Ng, adding that she too will be starting at OnlyFans page really soon.

So, what does a PA for an OnlyFans' creator have to do?

Ng said that so far, she has helped to apply lotion on Hartie's body, decorate her Christmas tree and also wash her dishes.

Not bad based on her $3,200 salary.

"Yesterday, I just helped her pack up her room and found she has around 400 underwear," Ng even revealed.

AsiaOne has also reached out to Hartie for more details.

Earlier in November, Hartie shared some of the possible perks her successful PA candidate can enjoy while working for her.

In the story, she shared about going on a trip to Japan with a freelancer and apart from paying for his accommodation, he got to enjoy an array of activities like matcha-making.

Some naysayers said they didn't believe she would "hire a stranger" to travel with her.

So, in response, Hartie made a second TikTok video providing receipts of her actually paying for the freelancer's trip.

