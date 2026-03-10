Lee Jae-myung thanks Singapore, Turkmenistan for evacuating South Koreans from Middle East

South Korea President Lee Jae-myung has sent letters to the leaders of Singapore and Turkmenistan, thanking them for their countries' help in evacuating South Korean nationals from the Middle East amid rising tensions and limited commercial flight options.

This was revealed at a briefing by South Korea Presidential Office spokesperson Kang Yu Jung on Monday (March 9).

According to Kang, four South Korean nationals were evacuated from Oman onboard two Singapore Government-assisted repatriation flights on March 7 and March 8.

"Singapore's special support in an urgent situation greatly contributed to the safety of our citizens," The Korean Herald reported President Lee as writing in his letter.

President Lee also said in his letter that the support, which comes days after his meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in Singapore on March 2, demonstrated the strategic partnership between the two countries based on mutual trust.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in a social media post after the second repatriation flight that it had extended the remaining seats on Singapore Airlines flight SQ8001 to citizens from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Republic of Korea "in the spirit of helping one another during emergencies".

The South Korean president also thanked Turkmenistan for evacuating 25 Korean nationals from Iran through a designated checkpoint.

