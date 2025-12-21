St Joseph's Church volunteer used wires, cardboard rolls for fake improvised explosive device: Police

The police have arrested a 26-year-old church volunteer in connection with the case of a suspicious item found at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah on Sunday (Dec 22) morning.

In their final update on the case at about 5.20pm, the police said the male volunteer claimed to have discovered a suspicious item in a drain within the church premises. He then immobilised himself and held on to it.

"Following thorough checks, the item, which resembled an improvised explosive device, was assessed at about 10.40am to be three cardboard rolls and wires taped with black tape, with no explosive element present," the police said, adding that the item was subsequently removed from the scene.

The man was subsequently arrested for making a false threat of terrorist act.

AsiaOne understands from regular churchgoers that the man is a Singaporean.

Timeline of events at St Joseph's Church

The police first got a call for assistance at the church about 7.10am.

At about 10.05am, the police said the Singapore Armed Forces' Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group (CBRE) had been activated and was on-site.

At about 10.45am, police officers were seen searching a white multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at the church carpark.

In a subsequent post at 11.08am, the police said the suspicious item was found to be harmless.

Later, at around 1.40pm, a bespectacled man wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt and in handcuffs was seen being questioned by investigators. Crime scene specialists were also seen marking down some compartments in the car and taking photographs.

The suspect was then led away in an unmarked police vehicle just after 2.10pm.

In an update on Facebook at 4.38pm, St Joseph's Church said they will resume masses on Monday.

Several police vehicles were also seen leaving the premises at around 5pm.

Police lifted all access restrictions put in place earlier for public safety at 5.15pm.

Places of worship must always remain safe: Faishal

In a Facebook post, Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim said such incidents are unsettling and must be taken seriously.

"Our places of worship, whether churches, mosques, temples or others, must always remains safe spaces where congregants can pray or gather in peace.

"Any incident that threatens this sense of safety undermines the trust and harmony that bind us together as a society," he said.

"We must reject actions that sow anxiety or create divisions, and remain vigilant in safeguarding our social cohesion."

Associate Professor Faishal also called on the Malay/Muslim community to "stand in solidarity" with the Christian community in the wake of the incident.

"Just as members of other faiths reached out to support us following the incident at Al-Istiqamah Mosque a few months back, we must continue to look out for one another cross faith lines, with empathy, care and unity," he added.

