$615k lost to concert ticket scams: Police issue advisory ahead of Seventeen, Super Junior shows

In the first 10 months of this year, at least $615,000 were lost to concert ticket scams, the police said on Friday (Dec 12).

The advisory was issued ahead of upcoming concerts such as K-pop groups Super Junior's Super Show 10 in January and Seventeen's world tour New_ in March.

Police said there were at least 722 concert ticket scam cases reported from January to October 2025.

In those cases, victims would come across the resale of concert tickets on online platforms such as Carousell, Facebook, Telegram, X and Xiaohongshu.

Scammers would then provide screenshots or videos of fake tickets or receipts to convince victims that the tickets were authentic.

They would also claim that ticket sales were time-sensitive or limited in quantity, and promise to deliver the tickets after payment was made.

When the victims told the scammers that they did not receive their tickets, the scammers would ask for additional payment, claiming that the initial payment was not received.

The victims would only realise that they had been scammed when the "sellers" became uncontactable or when the tickets were not delivered.

In October, $6,000 were lost to concert ticket scams ahead of Blackpink's Deadline concert in Singapore.

Concert tickets cannot be transferred or resold

Under the terms and conditions of sale by authorised ticketing platform Ticketmaster, concert tickets cannot be transferred or resold.

Those who are found to have purchased resale tickets will be turned away from the concert with no refund.

Tickets bought from Ticketmaster will be issued to buyers via their account. They are not issued via email.

Members of public are advised to purchase tickets for these concerts only from authorised sellers such as Ticketmaster.

If unsure if something is a scam, the public may call the 24-hour ScamShield helpline at 1799.

editor@asiaone.com