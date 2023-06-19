Tammy Tay now streaming on Twitch after first turning to OnlyFans to pay off debts

When influencer Tammy Tay – also known as Ohsofickle – created an OnlyFans account last year to pay off her debts, it generated plenty of buzz then.

And now, the 31-year-old mother of two is trying yet another new platform — video livestreaming service Twitch.

She created an account last month, streaming her very first video on May 29 where she chatted with her fans.

"I'm new, be nice," she wrote on her profile page.

As Twitch is, after all, a platform focussing on video game livestreaming, Tay also showcased some of her own gaming skills playing Valorant.

Other livestreams she's had done so far involved her working out and doing mukbangs, where she feasted on Western food and spicy chicken nuggets.

Originating in South Korea, mukbang is a livestreamed video where viewers watch the host eat.

The bulk of her videos are of her conversing with her viewers.

Once, she engaged in a two-hour long discussion with her fans about making babies, where she revealed that while she's pro-life, she felt people should have the freedom to opt for an abortion if they wanted to.

She also offers "chat, sing dance" sessions with viewers where they can donate to her amounts range from $10 to $50.

"All donations go towards supporting me and my stream and allow me to keep you entertained," she wrote on her Twitch profile page.

Tay told AsiaOne that she set up a Twitch account because she was inspired by other popular Twitch streamers like Amouranth.

"I find it to be the best way to interact and stay connected to my audiences or fans," she said, adding that the toughest part of being a content creator is keeping and growing her community of followers.

As Twitch is still "not very popular" in Singapore as compared to other platforms, Tay shared that her experience so far has been "very competitive" and is a challenge for new creators like herself.

Nonetheless, she finds this community "a lot nicer and very helpful" as compared with other platforms.

She also hopes that it will help her reach out to an international crowd as most of the users are from the United States.

"I do enjoy interacting with my existing audience in real time and keeping it as authentic," she told AsiaOne.

Apart from mukbangs, workouts and conversations, Tay said she is considering doing in-real-life streams too.

As a foodie, some of these ideas she has involves going around Singapore to try good food.

And apart from that, she is also watching and learning from the bigger streamers to see how they keep their channels interesting.

She started OnlyFans to pay off her debts

In September last year during online talk show Just Saying, Tay revealed that she started an OnlyFans account to pay off her six-figure debt.

She had reportedly taken a loan in order to keep her beauty salon Fickle Beauty afloat as it has been badly hit by the Covid-19 restrictions.

"I gotta make ends meet," she said bluntly during the interview.

