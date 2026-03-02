Singapore, South Korea share 'basic instinct' of wanting to do better: President Tharman

When faced with disadvantages and setbacks, both Singapore and South Korea share a "basic instinct" — to do better, and not resign to falling behind, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in a Facebook post on Monday (March 3) evening.

Earlier on Monday morning, President Tharman received a courtesy call from South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who is in Singapore for a three-day state visit until Tuesday.

President Tharman also hosted the South Korean leader to a state banquet, with some Korean ingredients, on Monday evening.

Referring to South Korean cooking reality show Culinary Class Wars, President Tharman admitted that he has been a fan of the show, as a typical Singaporean fascinated by food.

But there are lessons to be drawn from the show.

"It's a captivating show, pitching Korea's master chefs ('white spoons') against upcoming stars ('black spoons') — each transforming the most ordinary ingredients, like green onions, into exquisite dishes.

"But it's about more than food. The show reflects Korean imagination and dedication to excellence. Remarkable for a country that was one of the poorest in the world sixty years ago," President Tharman wrote.

Turning to the present, President Tharman noted that while Singapore and South Korea have different cultures and histories, there are similarities.

In his toast speech at the state banquet, President Tharman noted that both Singapore and South Korea have compulsory military service for men — National Service in Singapore, and Byeong-yeok in Korea.

He also pointed out that both countries recognise that their destinies lie in unlocking and maximising the potential of its people, through education and skills development.

The two countries have also integrated their economies in global markets, thereby establishing themselves as hubs for trade and investment.

Another area of similarity, the President noted, was in innovation — from the time Singapore and South Korea turned their economies from simple, labour-intensive activities, to mastering new technologies and competing at the global frontier.

"We share a basic instinct: that disadvantages and setbacks in our history must spur us to do better, not resign ourselves to falling behind. I believe that is the deepest reason why Singapore and South Korea understand each other well," he added.

Closing off his toast, President Tharman referred to the Korean saying about doenjang or fermented soybean paste and friendships: "Older is better, for doenjang and people", adding that ties between Singapore and South Korea have acquired "a richer and deeper flavour over half a century".

During Prime Minister's Lawrence Wong official visit to Korea in November 2025, the two countries upgraded bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, deepening cooperation in areas such as trade, sustainability and defence technology.

Following a delegation meeting on Monday, PM Wong and President Lee Jae-myung witnessed the exchange of five Memoranda of Understanding covering areas of cooperation such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, nuclear energy, and science and technology.

The two leaders also committed to upgrading the free trade agreement between Singapore and South Korea.

The South Korean leader will leave Singapore for a two-day visit to the Philippines on Tuesday.

[[nid:730705]]

editor@asiaone.com