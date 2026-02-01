'Crises often emerge when we don't expect it': Josephine Teo urges public to be ready for digital disruptions

If you are still wondering why the public warning system (PWS) sounded earlier today (Feb 1) at 3pm, that's because Singapore has kicked off its annual Total Defence exercise, codenamed Exercise SG Ready (ESR).

This year's ESR, now in its third run, will involve over 1,000 organisations participating in a series of simulated activities over a two-week period from Feb 1 to 15, to test their readiness for disruptions. It will focus on digital disruptions and the ensuing impact on businesses, communities and homes.

Speaking at the launch of the Total Defence Commemoration Event at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday (Feb 1), Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo pointed to the one-off sounding of the PWS on Sunday, instead of the usual Feb 15, to illustrate the need for Singaporeans to be prepared.

"This year, we sounded it (PWS) early to mark the start of the exercise. Why? Because crises often emerge when we don't expect it," the minister explained.

The Digital Development and Information minister also reminded the public that staying prepared is a shared responsibility.

"From businesses reviewing their continuity plans to individuals equipping themselves with psychological first-aid skills and communities looking out for one another - together with our Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team safeguarding Singapore against external threats, everyone has a part to play in Total Defence to make Singapore safer and more resilient," she said.

Total Defence has kept Singapore and Singaporeans safe: Shanmugam

Speaking in his Total Defence message which aired after the PWS sounding, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said that last year's attack on Singapore's critical infrastructure by state-linked cyber espionage group - UNC3886 - was a "serious threat" with the ability to disrupt essential services.

He added that there have also been episodes of foreign parties attempting to divide Singapore's community and undermine trust in the government.

During the 2025 General Election, three foreigners attempted to influence the General Election by urging Singaporeans to vote on racial and religious lines.

Shanmugam said that while the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team are essential and fundamental to Singapore's safety and security, the community as a whole also has a part to play.

"We need the community as a whole to come into this effort, to be resilient, to be prepared and united against these threats.

"We need every individual, every family, every employer, the community as a whole, to play their part," the minister added.

He pointed to how Total Defence has kept Singapore and Singaporeans safe over the past 40 years.

"They have seen us through economic crises, pandemics and other episodes. Each time we overcame the challenge, we emerged stronger and more united," Shanmugam added.

National simulated scams exercise

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs will launch a pilot run of the National Simulated Scams Exercise (NSSE) from Mar 1 to Aug 31, as part of ESR.

It is part of the Government's public education effort to combat scams by allowing participants to gain an understanding of how scams typically work and learn practical steps to protect themselves, via simulated scam attempts in a safe environment.

The exercise will focus on government official impersonation scams - which have tripled in the first half of 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024.

The public may sign up for the exercise through the CSA website.

