'It's the right thing to do': Tower Transit bus captain commended for stopping to help elderly man who fell while crossing road

Bus captains have been in the news lately for going out of their way to help commuters, or in some cases putting out vegetation fire.

Mohd Rizal bin Omar, Tower Transit bus captain of service 969, was recently awarded Tower Transit's Super Star Award for helping an elderly man who had fallen while crossing the junction along Woodlands Avenue 7 and Woodlands Street 83.

The incident happened at about 11.15pm on May 1, 2025, but came to light only recently when a member of the public wrote in to commend his actions.

Speaking to AsiaOne on Thursday (Feb 5), Rizal, 44, who has been with the public transport operator for two years, said he became worried when he noticed the elderly man fall.

"I honestly didn't have much time to think. My first instinct was that the elderly man was in danger because it was at night and the passing vehicles may not notice him.

"At that moment, making sure that he was safe felt more important than anything else," he said.

After assessing that both the passengers and the bus were safe, Rizal decided to get off the bus and help the elderly man to a safe spot across the road.

A passenger on the bus, who works as a nurse, also alighted to assist Rizal and check on the elderly man's condition.

He resumed his duties after being assured that the elderly man was safe in the passenger's care.

When told that the passenger who wrote in to commend him said that he "jumped into action without a second thought", Rizal broke into a shy smile and explained that he was just doing the right thing.

"As a bus captain, our responsibility goes beyond just driving from point A to point B. We are part of the community too. If someone needs help and we are in a position to assist safely, I believe it's the right thing to do," he said.

According to Tower Transit, its Super Star Award is given to frontline staff who "go above and beyond".

Last month, another bus captain of service 858 was given the same award after he was seen helping to put out a vegetation fire in Sengkang.

[[nid:728565]]

editor@asiaone.com