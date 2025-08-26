'Unacceptable': PAP MPs David Hoe, Elysa Chen speak up against bullying, call for steps to change for the better

Two first-term People's Action Party MPs have spoken up against bullying in the wake of a case of bullying in Sengkang Green Primary School, where a Primary 3 pupil was caned for his involvement in bullying a female classmate.

The nine-year-old pupil was part of a trio that harassed their female classmate and her family, including making death threats. He is also alleged to have attempted to assault the female victim after the threats were made.

On Aug 20, the Ministry of Education (MOE) revealed a timeline of events in the bullying case, from end-April to Aug 16, in response to allegations made online by the girl's mother that the school had mishandled the case.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Aug 24), MP for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC David Hoe, who is also a member of the Government Parliamentary Committee (GPC) for education, said that many parents and residents have raised their concerns on bullying to him.

He said: "As a country, we must never condone bullying or allow it to become part of our culture.

"And if it happens, the right tools and support must be in place so that individuals can acknowledge the wrong and take deliberate steps to change for the better."

The topic of bullying was discussed during a GPC meeting at MOE last week, he said, adding that the ministry has already begun its review on bullying earlier this year.

"In the meeting, I was encouraged to learn that MOE has already begun their review on bullying earlier this year, with the next phase involving parents, educators, professionals, and the community.

"I look forward to seeing the outcome of this review soon rather than later," added Hoe, a father of two children.

On Aug 23, fellow first-term MP Elysa Chen, a member of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, also spoke up on bullying, emphasising that bullying "wounds deeply" and is "unacceptable".

"Bullying is not simply 'kids being kids'. It is not harmless teasing. It is not a right of passage," said Chen, who has a son.

Citing how studies have shown the effects of bullying on confidence and mental health of a victim, Chen added that wounds from repeated bullying — through words, actions, or power — can linger for long.

She also acknowledged while bullying is unacceptable, it is also an issue with a "complex nature".

"Children are still learning empathy, boundaries, and communication. At times, what begins as play can cross into harm. Some who bully may themselves be grappling with hurt or unmet needs."

Chen, who is also part of the GPC for Education, suggested that stopping bullying may require understanding, teaching, and healing beyond just punishment, but added that this does not excuse any behaviour of bullying.

She also asked for parents, teachers and caregivers to look out for children who are bullied.

Not all children will come forward to share what happened to them, but may grow distant such as displaying sudden changes in appetite, mood, or sleep, while others may also be reluctant to go to school, she said.

Recent cases of bullying which surfaced on social media have brought about renewed attention and concerns.

Last month, five male teenagers, aged between 12 and 15, were arrested for suspected involvement in a case of rioting.

In a video which went viral, a boy was seen being bullied by a group of boys and threatened with a knife held near his neck. He was later made to strip down to his underwear.

In the wake of the Sengkang Green Primary School incident, several parents and experts in the teaching industry have defended the school's actions while calling for more support for teachers to deal with such incidents.

Some have also urged sensitivity, noting that the case was "exceptional" given the acts of making death threats and using sophisticated methods to anonymise the process.

AsiaOne has reached out to MOE for details of its ongoing review.

