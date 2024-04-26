'1 more inch and it would've been me': Van driver recalls brush with death, mourns colleague killed in Tampines crash

It was a typical Monday morning for Chia Tong Chai, 64, who was driving to work with two colleagues in their company van.

But the trio, who work at First Choice Pest Specialist in Tampines, never made it to their workplace after a speeding car caused a multi-vehicle collision at the junction of Tampines Avenue 1 and Avenue 4.

His colleague, Norzihan Juwahib, 57, was killed in the accident. A 17-year-old Temasek Junior College student also died.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News at his home on Friday morning, Chia, whose right arm was in a sling, recounted the accident on Monday (April 22).

His mind went blank for a moment after the collision, he said.

He had hurt his right arm, but disregarding the intense pain, he quickly got out of the van and checked on his colleagues.

Norzihan, who was in the rear seat, was unconscious, he said. The other passenger, a man, who was in the front passenger seat, was hurt but conscious.

Norzihan later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Of his close brush with death, Chia said: "One more inch and it would've been me. It was pure luck that I survived."

He added that he had a good relationship with Norzihan and felt sorry for her death: "I sent her to and from work almost every day."

Chia was given three weeks of medical leave after he suffered bruising and a hairline fracture on his right arm. He has to wear a sling and has been advised by the doctor to not make big movements.

He is also unable to fully raise his right arm, which he said makes it difficult to dress himself.

His male colleague who was in the van had soreness in his left arm and leg, but has returned to work after three days of medical leave.

Driver of speeding car charged in court

After the accident, six people, including two 11-year-old boys, were taken to the hospital.

They also include Muhammad Syafie Ismail, 42, who was charged in court on Thursday with four offences for his involvement in Monday's accident.

He was charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt, dangerous driving, and failing to stop after an accident.

He might face additional charges, said the prosecution. Police investigations are ongoing for other potential offences, according to a statement on Wednesday.

According to charge sheets, Syafie allegedly beat the red light, which resulted in his car colliding with two cars before surging forward to crash into another car, reported The Straits Times.

The first car Syafie rammed into spun before overturning, which caused it to collide with a van. The van then collided with a minibus.

