Video of Singapore Zoo's baby orangutan wins hearts online

A new orangutan is in town.

And it is stealing hearts and racking up views and likes on social media.

The baby Bornean orangutan was born three weeks ago on March 23, according to social media posts by Mandai Wildlife Reserve on Friday (April 10).

"We have a feeling this is just the beginning", said the wildlife parks operator.

In a video posted by Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the auburn-haired female baby orangutan can be seen clinging on to its mother, Miri.

"Miri and her newborn are doing well," shared Wendy Chua, who is a curator for animal care (operations) at Mandai Wildlife Group.

The pair had time to rest, bond and adjust comfortably while continuing to receive close care from the team after Miri gave birth at Orangutan Island in Singapore Zoo.

She added that the 33-year-old mother "has been calm, attentive and protective, keeping her baby close as they gradually settle back into their familiar surroundings".

The Instagram post has since garnered more than 2,100 likes and 33,000 views.

Netizens gushed over the baby orangutan's birth in the comments section.

Said one commenter: "Cuteness overload."

"She's so precious!!!" exclaimed another user.

The pair was returned to the exhibit on April 7.

Orangutans are found in the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra and can move easily through the treetops.

All three subspecies of the great apes are critically endangered.

The addition of the female baby orangutan at the Singapore Zoo follows the recent birth of a Sunda pangolin, which is also critically endangered, at the Night Safari on March 1.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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