'We can't simply write off and destroy people like this': PM Lee says claims against Ivan Lim to be investigated

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has spoken publicly on the saga involving Ivan Lim, this time at a virtual press conference to unveil the candidates for Ang Mo Kio GRC, which PM Lee is leading.

In a reply to a question on candidate selection and Ivan Lim's withdrawal following allegations made against him, Lee said: "I think if we look for the perfect candidate, we will lose many good men and women. And if we encourage a culture of trial by Internet, then we will not find anybody willing to stand and put themselves and their families through this ordeal, even if at the end of it, they're able to clear themselves."

"I think Ivan did the right thing to decide to withdraw, and not to have this election distracted by his case.

"But I don’t think that should be the end of the matter, because we can’t let such serious things we said about somebody, and have somebody leave with a cloud permanently hanging over him and a question mark."

PM Lee added that it would be "unfair to Ivan", and "set a very damaging precedent" that one can condemn someone and "write him off" based on an internet campaign.

"We don’t have time to settle it now but we can’t simply write off and destroy people like this. So after the elections, the party will investigate the veracity of the allegations against Ivan and we will come to a view on the matter," said Lee.

candicecai@asiaone.com