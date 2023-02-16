Woman accidentally drives into Woodlands bus interchange, netizen asks if she’s a ‘temporary bus driver’

Can you get lost in tiny Singapore? Apparently so, after a woman accidentally drove into Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange.

Taking to TikTok on Wednesday (Feb 15), Bluexgrey poked fun at her friend who was behind the wheel.

"When an east-sider drives around the North side," the woman said, while filming her friend laughing while trying to navigate her way out of the bus interchange.

"So how? I go around?" the driver asked, but Bluexgrey pointed out that she had to drive past several confused commuters who were waiting to board a bus to Woodlands Checkpoint.

"Malu (embarrassing) lah," the TikTok user's friend quipped, while Bluexgrey remarked that there were so many people at the bus interchange.

https://www.tiktok.com/@bluexgrey._/video/7200395709630139650?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7171986325686912514

AsiaOne has contacted Bluexgrey for more information about this hilarious incident.

'At least she didn't enter Checkpoint'

The video has since garnered over 19,000 views and 1,800 likes.

In the comments, several netizens were amused by the pair's antics.

"So she became a temporary bus driver but in a car," one of them said, while another joked that "at least she did not enter the Checkpoint".

"Haha please, that's the last thing I want to happen," Bluexgrey said.

Last December, one driver actually made such a mishap by ending up at Tuas Checkpoint after missing a turn.

When another netizen commented that "females can't drive", Bluexgrey replied: "Okay la you can be my grab driver please".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Bluexgrey._

Bluexgrey and her friend were not the only ones who got to experience what it's like being a "temporary bus driver".

In Aug 2021, another TikTok user joked about being a public vehicle after accidentally driving into Tampines bus interchange.

In the TikTok video, Jessica Chan's friend pointed out they were in "the only car here", and Chan sheepishly said "I stress [sic]", and turned her face away from the camera.

Several netizens were amused at the honest mistake and chimed in on the situation, while others poked fun at Chan's driving skills.

ALSO READ: 'Dangerous' car owner? Driver called out for using danger sign to chope Pasir Ris HDB parking lot

chingshijie@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.