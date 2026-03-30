Heavy traffic expected at land checkpoints over upcoming Qing Ming Festival and Good Friday long weekend

Those who have plans to travel to Malaysia over the coming weekend can expect heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

Both the Good Friday (April 3) long weekend and Qing Ming day (April 5) take place over this weekend. Qing Ming is also known as Tomb Sweeping Day or Chinese All Souls' Day.

In an advisory issued on Monday (March 30), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) told motorists that it has stepped up security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and conveyances at all land checkpoints.

This is due to the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East.

"Travellers are to expect longer waiting times to clear immigration and are advised to check the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journey," ICA said.

They can also use the QR code clearance for more convenience.

Those who need to travel during the peak periods can also consider taking the cross-border bus services to avoid congestion.

Motorcyclists should also note that facial recognition will serve as the primary biometric identifier replacing fingerprint scanning at 18 automated motorcycle lanes at the arrival zone of Woodlands Checkpoint.

The initiative, which begins on March 31, will be progressively extended to all 70 automated arrival and departure motorcycle lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint, before being rolled out to Tuas Checkpoint in the third quarter of 2026.

Over 5m travellers during March school holiday, Hari Raya Puasa weekend

ICA shared that more than 5 million travellers crossed both the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the recent March school holiday and Hari Raya Puasa weekend from March 13 to 22.

During the traffic peak on March 18, more than 564,000 travellers crossed the checkpoints, with car travellers experiencing waiting times of up to three hours.

Travellers have also been reminded to cooperate with ICA officers, observe road rules and maintain lane discipline.

Between March 13 and 22, 56 motorists were caught committing traffic-related offences or engaging in dangerous road behaviour.

A total of 43 vehicles were directed to make a U-turn and queue again, and 29 motorists were referred to the traffic police for further action.

Meanwhile, 13 drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were banned from entering Singapore for offences including crossing double white lines and cutting queue.

"There are ongoing construction and road works near Woodlands Checkpoint as part of its redevelopment. Motorists should exercise caution when approaching the checkpoint vicinity.

"Please follow instructions from traffic marshals or officers on duty, observe road signages and comply with traffic diversion signs," ICA added.

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