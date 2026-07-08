Workers' Party unveils new CEC line-up; co-opts MP Fadli Fawzi, NMP Andre Low

The Workers' Party (WP) announced its central executive committee (CEC) line-up on Wednesday (July 8), about a week after its internal elections saw party chief Pritam Singh win a secret vote before being re-elected as secretary-general.

In a statement, the opposition party also announced that Aljunied MP Fadli Fawzi and Non-Constituency MP Andre Low had been co-opted into the CEC, the party's top decision-making body.

With their appointments, the WP's CEC now comprises 16 members, with all 12 of the party's parliamentarians represented on the committee.

There were no changes to the party's top leaders, with Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap retaining their respective roles as secretary-general, chair, and vice-chair.

Meanwhile, Aljunied MP Kenneth Tiong has taken over from Sengkang MP He Ting Ru as the party's treasurer, while the latter joins Hougang MP Dennis Tan as co-organising secretaries.

Lawyer Harpreet Singh, who contested Punggol GRC in the General Election, joins party stalwart Low Thia Kiang as a committee member in the CEC.

Here are WP's CEC appointments:

Secretary-General: Pritam Singh

Chair: Sylvia Lim

Vice-chair: Faisal Manap

Treasurer: Kenneth Tiong

Deputy treasurer: Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik

Organising secretaries: Dennis Tan, He Ting Ru

Deputy organising secretaries: Tan Kong Soon, Fadli Fawzi

Head, media team: Louis Chua

Deputy head, media team: Andrew Low

Head, policy research: Jamus Lim

Deputy head, policy research: Gerald Giam

Youth wing president: Eileen Chong

Committee member: Low Thia Kiang

Committee member: Harpreet Singh

According to WP, these appointments are until 2028.

June 28 special conference and internal election

A Special Cadre Members' Conference was held on June 28 to determine if Pritam Singh would remain as the party's secretary-general.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Aljunied MP Gerald Giam, who chaired the conference, said a "supermajority" voted for Singh to remain as the party's leader.

Describing the meeting, Giam said it was conducted in a respectful manner despite spirited discussions.

"It was a robust debate and I would say that it was a very civil discussion. The cadre members had a chance to speak about the concerns that they had, and Pritam answered them all," he said, adding that concerns raised by cadre members were handled with proper accountability.

AsiaOne understands that Singh received more than 80 of the 106 votes.

Following the special conference, the 50-year-old was re-elected as the WP's secretary-general.

He is scheduled to face a disciplinary hearing initiated by The Law Society of Singapore on Aug 13.

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editor@asiaone.com