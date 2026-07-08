Workers' Party unveils new CEC line-up; co-opts MP Fadli Fawzi, NMP Andre Low

The Workers' Party (WP) announced its central executive committee (CEC) line-up on Wednesday (July 8), about a week after its internal elections saw party chief Pritam Singh win a secret vote before being re-elected as secretary-general.
In a statement, the opposition party also announced that Aljunied MP Fadli Fawzi and Non-Constituency MP Andre Low had been co-opted into the CEC, the party's top decision-making body.
With their appointments, the WP's CEC now comprises 16 members, with all 12 of the party's parliamentarians represented on the committee.
There were no changes to the party's top leaders, with Pritam Singh, Sylvia Lim and Faisal Manap retaining their respective roles as secretary-general, chair, and vice-chair.
Meanwhile, Aljunied MP Kenneth Tiong has taken over from Sengkang MP He Ting Ru as the party's treasurer, while the latter joins Hougang MP Dennis Tan as co-organising secretaries.
Lawyer Harpreet Singh, who contested Punggol GRC in the General Election, joins party stalwart Low Thia Kiang as a committee member in the CEC.
Here are WP's CEC appointments:
- Secretary-General: Pritam Singh
- Chair: Sylvia Lim
- Vice-chair: Faisal Manap
- Treasurer: Kenneth Tiong
- Deputy treasurer: Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik
- Organising secretaries: Dennis Tan, He Ting Ru
- Deputy organising secretaries: Tan Kong Soon, Fadli Fawzi
- Head, media team: Louis Chua
- Deputy head, media team: Andrew Low
- Head, policy research: Jamus Lim
- Deputy head, policy research: Gerald Giam
- Youth wing president: Eileen Chong
- Committee member: Low Thia Kiang
- Committee member: Harpreet Singh
According to WP, these appointments are until 2028.
June 28 special conference and internal election
A Special Cadre Members' Conference was held on June 28 to determine if Pritam Singh would remain as the party's secretary-general.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Aljunied MP Gerald Giam, who chaired the conference, said a "supermajority" voted for Singh to remain as the party's leader.
Describing the meeting, Giam said it was conducted in a respectful manner despite spirited discussions.
"It was a robust debate and I would say that it was a very civil discussion. The cadre members had a chance to speak about the concerns that they had, and Pritam answered them all," he said, adding that concerns raised by cadre members were handled with proper accountability.
AsiaOne understands that Singh received more than 80 of the 106 votes.
Following the special conference, the 50-year-old was re-elected as the WP's secretary-general.
He is scheduled to face a disciplinary hearing initiated by The Law Society of Singapore on Aug 13.
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