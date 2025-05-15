Daily roundup: 1,000 flats at former Keppel Club golf course to be offered in October BTO exercise — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 1,000 flats at former Keppel Club golf course to be offered in October BTO exercise

Around 1,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats at the former Keppel Club golf course will be launched during the Housing Development Board's (HDB) BTO exercise in October this year, according to National Development Minister Desmond Lee...

2. 'I hate you': Addy Lee details fallout with Quan Yi Fong and Eleanor Lee in livestream

Celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee confirmed that he had fallen out with local host Quan Yi Fong and her daughter, actress Eleanor Lee, in an explosive livestream on Tuesday (May 13) evening...

3. Woman dies in fatal crash along Punggol Road, vape pods found in car

A woman died in hospital after the car she was travelling in collided with a bus along Punggol Road.

The accident occurred on Tuesday (May 13) at around 2.50pm, in the direction of the TPE, according to police. The car involved was driven by a 30-year-old man...

4. Maid who stabbed employer’s mother-in-law 26 times has murder charge reduced on appeal

A domestic worker who was given life imprisonment in 2023 for murdering her employer's mother-in-law had the charge reduced to culpable homicide on May 14 after her lawyers argued at her appeal that she had been provoked...

