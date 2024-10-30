Daily roundup: 1.2 million National Servicemen to receive $200 LifeSG credits in November — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 1.2 million National Servicemen to receive $200 LifeSG credits in November

Some 1.2 million National Servicemen will receive $200 in LifeSG credits in November... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm a fighter': 88 Katong Laksa hawker battling cancer back at stall after latest operation

Fans of 88 Katong Laksa will be relieved to know that owner Charlie Soh is back at his hawker stall... » READ MORE

3. 'We can't sleep well': Bukit Panjang resident claims neighbour smokes in flat despite court order to stop

Unable to handle the constant smell of cigarette smoke wafting into her unit, a resident in Bukit Panjang resorted to filing a court order against her neighbour... » READ MORE

4. 'Don't think of idols as pushovers': Seventeen's Seungkwan speaks out amid Hybe controversy

South Korean record giant Hybe has been facing backlash after a National Assembly audit disclosed controversial internal reports from the company... » READ MORE

