'I'm a fighter': 88 Katong Laksa hawker battling cancer back at stall after latest operation

Fans of 88 Katong Laksa will be relieved to know that owner Charlie Soh is back at his hawker stall.

The hawker who was reported to have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2022, was hospitalised for two weeks after undergoing an operation on his spine, he posted.

He'd been regularly updating the foodie community on Facebook group Hawkers United - Dabao 2020 on his health condition.

In a post on Oct 2, Charlie shared that he was having a hard time dealing with bodily pains and decided to visit Changi General Hospital.

Under the advice of medical professionals, the hawker was admitted immediately.

"The tumour is big and has penetrated the spinal cord," he explained.

According to Charlie, his condition has worsened and an operation had to be done or he would be paralysed from the waist down.

The operation proved to be a success and his latest post, shared on Oct 29, showed him standing in front of his stall.

"I'm a fighter," the caption read.

He cited boredom at home as one of the reasons he chose to be at the stall instead of recuperating at home.

While Charlie is unable to fully assist at the stall yet, the hawker stated that he would at least be "able to see his wife operating [the] business".

He also wrote that the stall's business "had been affected" during his hospitalisation, and expressed hope that customers will continue to support the stall.

In the comments section, it seems netizens are planning to do just that.

"Uncle Soh, so happy you have recovered. Please rest more! Will support you often," one Facebook user wrote.

A few others seemed keen to head down to the hawker stall for a visit, asking Charlie about the location and operating hours of 88 Katong Laksa.

Charlie also took the time to thank them for the well wishes.

He commented: "With so many well-wishers, that gives me great motivation and determination to fight on and stay on."

AsiaOne has reached out to Charlie Soh for more information.

Dealing with cancer

According to media reports, Charlie had opened 88 Katong Laksa after he was diagnosed with cancer.

The hawker stall, located at Circuit Road Hawker Centre, specialises in Katong laksa but also serves local favourites such as chicken curry and fishball noodles.

Charlie had shared that he wanted his wife to have a chance at earning a stable source of income in the event of his death.

With his condition, hospital visits have been a regular occurrence for Charlie.

In a Facebook post on Feb 8, he shared that he was about to undergo his ninth operation.

