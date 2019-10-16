Daily roundup: 1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show

Najib was initially slated to be in Parliament in the morning and appear before the court for his trial yesterday afternoon... » READ MORE

2. In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves

Photo: Viu

After four movies, if he hasn't grown from an ah boy to a man, Tosh Zhang certainly does so in his latest role... » READ MORE

3. Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out

Photo: Stomp

The incident occurred at the Bear Claw Taiwan arcade, located on Basement 1 of Lucky Plaza, on Oct 7... » READ MORE

4. These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia

Photo: Facebook/ Sea Horizon Resort

Forget Bali and Japan when you can enjoy the same dramatic sunsets at these beachfront resorts or dip in a hot spring in Johor... » READ MORE