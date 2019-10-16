Daily roundup: 1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 1MDB trial stalled as Najib a no-show
Najib was initially slated to be in Parliament in the morning and appear before the court for his trial yesterday afternoon...
2. In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
After four movies, if he hasn't grown from an ah boy to a man, Tosh Zhang certainly does so in his latest role...
3. Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
The incident occurred at the Bear Claw Taiwan arcade, located on Basement 1 of Lucky Plaza, on Oct 7...
4. These resorts in Johor will make you believe you're not in Malaysia
Forget Bali and Japan when you can enjoy the same dramatic sunsets at these beachfront resorts or dip in a hot spring in Johor...