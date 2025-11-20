Daily roundup: 2 charged with shoplifting at Sheng Siong, allegedly spotted by store's facial recognition tech — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 charged with shoplifting at Sheng Siong, allegedly spotted by store's facial recognition tech

Two women accused of shoplifting at different Sheng Siong outlets in unrelated incidents were each handed a theft charge on Nov 20.

Catherine Tan Li Eng, 50, and Leong Seek Yuen, 45, were allegedly identified through the supermarket chain's facial recognition CCTV technology... » READ MORE

2. 'Handled it like champs': SIA cabin crew praised for swift response to contain water leak from overhead compartment

Passengers on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Incheon, South Korea to Singapore found themselves in an unexpected situation when water began leaking from an overhead compartment just before take-off... » READ MORE

3. A trip down memory lane: Retro-themed market to be held at Safra Mount Faber from Nov 21 to 23

If you're looking to take a trip down memory lane with friends, family, or on your own, this upcoming event might be right up your alley!

Vintage Market 2025 will transform Safra Mount Faber Atrium into a retro-themed playground for all from Nov 21 to 23... » READ MORE

4. Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a to marry on Dec 20 after a decade together

South Korean actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a are getting married after dating for a decade.

In a handwritten note released by 36-year-old Woo-bin today (Nov 20), he wrote: "Are you guys doing well? I hope you all don't catch a cold due to the sudden cold weather we've been experiencing lately... » READ MORE