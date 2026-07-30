Daily roundup: 2 Malaysians to be charged over alleged scams worth nearly $40k - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. 2 Malaysians to be charged over alleged scams worth nearly $40k

Two Malaysian men, aged 30 and 40, were arrested on Wednesday (July 29) for their alleged involvement in at least two separate cases of government official impersonation scam.

In a news release on Wednesday night, the police said the duo were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint.

According to the police, the cases, which took place... » READ MORE

2. 'Wheelchairs don't fold': Disabled People's Association, users concerned over LTA's priority bay trial

The conversation over the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) "First to Board, First to Use" trial has evolved beyond strollers and prams, with wheelchair users and disability advocates weighing in their concerns on accessibility needs and wants.

The Disabled People's Association (DPA) said in an Instagram post... » READ MORE

3. Fuel prices in Malaysia up again as global oil prices rise amid renewed US-Iran conflict

Fuel prices in Malaysia will rise for the third consecutive week as global oil prices climb amid renewed conflict between the US and Iran, the finance ministry announced on Wednesday (July 29).

For the period July 30 to August 5, retail prices for unsubsidised Ron95 and Ron97 petrol will increase by 20 sen again to RM3.82 (S$1.21) and RM4.40 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of unsubsidised diesel... » READ MORE

4. Carry Zhang Linghe to work? Instant noodle brand's new tote bag coming to Singapore supermarkets

If seeing him on your phone wallpaper isn't enough, you can now carry Zhang Linghe's face to work too.

China instant noodle brand Jin Mai Lang recently announced that they’ll be giving out tote bags with the actor's face on it in Singapore soon.

In a video promoting the launch, the brand wrote... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com