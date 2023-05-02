Daily roundup: 2 men escape injury after car crashes into parked Mercedes at Geylang coffee shop — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 men escape injury after car crashes into parked Mercedes at Geylang coffee shop

People sitting outside a Geylang coffee shop were nearly hit by a car crashing into a parked Mercedes early Friday morning (April 28)... » READ MORE

2. Jayley Woo holds 100-day celebration for baby daughter, Jesseca Liu, Michelle Chia, Priscelia Chan attend

PHOTO: Instagram/Apple Hong

The queens have gathered together again.

On Sunday (April 30), local actress Jayley Woo celebrated 100 days of the birth of her daughter Jan Tan, and invited some of her celebrity friends to the party... » READ MORE

3. PUB underground pipe bursts, flooding newly renovated Yishun flat with muddy water

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Two days before moving into their new home, a couple found themselves wading through muddy water. » READ MORE

4. $2.08m, negotiable: NOC founder Ryan Tan puts penthouse up for sale

PHOTO: Instagram/Ryanxgo, YouTube/PropertyLimBrothers

Were you envious of the $200,000 that NOC founder Ryan Tan spent to renovate his penthouse after his divorce?

If the answer is yes — and you also have $2.08 million on hand — you can now purchase the unit that's owned by the co-founder of Night Owl Cinematics (NOC)... » READ MORE

