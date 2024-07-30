Daily roundup: 2 residents standing on ledge shout for help during Geylang condo fire, rescued by SCDF — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 residents standing on ledge shout for help during Geylang condo fire, rescued by SCDF

Two residents were seen shouting for help while standing on a window ledge of a fifth-floor unit amid a blaze at the Sunflower Regency condominium in Geylang, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Monday (July 29)... » READ MORE

2. 'You're the one wasting time, not me': Wheelchair-bound man argues with bus driver after getting stuck at rear door

A standoff between a wheelchair-bound man and a bus driver led to some passengers alighting from the vehicle after the former refused to budge... » READ MORE

3. Michelin-starred Chef Kang's to shutter after a decade, will only cook for 2 tables a night till closure in October

It's been over 30 years since Ang Song Kang started out in the food industry.

And while he's been doing well, the renowned chef will soon be hanging up his apron... » READ MORE

4. 'Only gave me 100 bucks when I left home for work': Eleanor Lee says mum Quan Yi Fong didn't 'spoon-feed' her

Local singer-actress Eleanor Lee is making a name for herself in China, but she insists it wasn't because wealth or opportunities were handed to her by her mother, veteran host Quan Yi Fong... » READ MORE

