Daily roundup: 2 taken to hospital after PMD catches fire outside Woodlands HDB flat; owner denies battery caused blaze — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 2 taken to hospital after PMD catches fire outside Woodlands HDB flat; owner denies battery caused blaze

Two people were taken to hospital after a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) caught fire along the corridor of an HDB block in Woodlands on Sunday (March 22).

According to a video sent by a reader to Shin Min Daily News, thick smoke was billowing from the corridor of a corner unit. Several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel were seen putting out the blaze as well as moving debris that was blocking the stairway, reported Shin Min... » READ MORE

2. 2 cases of lonely deaths reported on same day in Toa Payoh, Sengkang

Two persons who lived alone were discovered dead in their HDB flats in Toa Payoh and Sengkang on Monday (March 23).

Both deceased were believed to have died several days before their bodies were found in a state of decomposition, according to Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday... » READ MORE

3. Tiger Beer production to move out of Singapore, 130 jobs expected to be cut

Tiger Beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS) will axe around 130 workers in Singapore over the next two years as part of their move to phase out large-scaling brewing at their Tuas plant.

Heineken, which owns APBS, said in a statement on Tuesday (March 24) that they will adopt an import-based supply model by end-2027 where production of Tiger Beer and other products will be shifted to breweries in Malaysia and Vietnam... » READ MORE

4. 'You two again!' Malaysian couple arrested over alleged sex act in cemetery caught on video

A couple was filmed naked at a cemetery in Penang, Malaysia, while allegedly engaging in a sexual act.

The video, which has since gone viral online, was filmed by an angry visitor who claimed it was not the first time she had caught the pair behaving inappropriately... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com