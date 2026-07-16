Daily roundup: 31 oversubscribed primary schools in Phase 2A to conduct balloting — and other top stories today

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1. Primary 1 registration: 31 oversubscribed schools in Phase 2A to conduct balloting

Phase 2A of the registration exercise for children entering Primary 1 in 2027, which closed last Friday (July 10), will see 31 oversubscribed schools conduct balloting.

According to the latest vacancies and balloting status posted on MOE's website, Red Swastika School in Bedok was most subscribed, with 88 applications for 24 spaces... » READ MORE

2. Is Singapore that safe? Netizens shocked by woman cycling alone at 2am to get supper

A woman's decision to cycle alone to get supper at 2am has taken netizens by surprise, with many wondering how safe it is for her to do so.

Jaedyn, who goes by the username jaejaepeanut on social media, documented her late-night adventure in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (July 14)... » READ MORE

3. Derrick Hoh discovers Haidilao baby cot hack: 'They have outdone themselves'

The recipe for a delightful meal out is yummy food combined with stellar customer service — the latter of which impressed Derrick Hoh so much that he had to take to social media to rave about.

The local singer-songwriter posted an Instagram Reel yesterday (July 15) where he said: "I was today years old when I found out Haidilao provides baby cots."... » READ MORE

4. 'I am sorry': GovTech chairman on retrenchment exercise

"I am sorry."

That was the message from Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) chairman Chng Kai Fong to all affected staff in the agency's retrenchment exercise... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com