Daily roundup: 5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost - and other top stories today

1. ​5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost

I hardly ever remember to check if I need a visa before I book air tickets, but so far I haven’t had any mishaps... » READ MORE

2. Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys

Photo: Screengrab/Weibo

One woman in China recently turned the tables on social conventions when she proposed to her boyfriend... » READ MORE

3. Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice

Photo: Stomp

An argument between a chicken rice stall employee and a customer ensued after the latter's teenage daughter was allegedly overcharged for chicken rice at Kovan Market & Food Centre last Monday (Dec 9)... » READ MORE

4. Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station

Photo: Facebook/ Steve Goh

Seated in a motorised wheelchair, an elderly man charged and kicked at a male station staff, not stopping until he had him up against a wall... » READ MORE