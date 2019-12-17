Daily roundup: 5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 5 countries Singaporeans still need a travel visa for and how much they cost
I hardly ever remember to check if I need a visa before I book air tickets, but so far I haven’t had any mishaps... » READ MORE
2. Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
One woman in China recently turned the tables on social conventions when she proposed to her boyfriend... » READ MORE
3. Customer and Kovan hawker argue after daughter allegedly overcharged for chicken rice
An argument between a chicken rice stall employee and a customer ensued after the latter's teenage daughter was allegedly overcharged for chicken rice at Kovan Market & Food Centre last Monday (Dec 9)... » READ MORE
4. Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Seated in a motorised wheelchair, an elderly man charged and kicked at a male station staff, not stopping until he had him up against a wall... » READ MORE