Daily roundup: 5 new and upcoming shows to watch starring G-Dragon, Lee Dong-wook and Bai Jingting — and other top stories today

1. 5 new and upcoming shows to watch starring G-Dragon, Lee Dong-wook and Bai Jingting

Don't have anything good to watch?

Here are five new and upcoming dramas and variety shows to keep a lookout for

2. 'Sometimes he will show me pity': Tay Ping Hui's assistant reveals his quirks, goes on hiking trip with him

Going on a holiday with your boss sounds like a weird and stressful prospect.

Going on a holiday with your boss sounds like a weird and stressful prospect.

But after over a decade of working and several business trips together, it's no big deal for local actor Tay Ping Hui and his assistant/work partner Tina Chua

3. Singaporean killed in Spain: Prosecution pursues murder charge against Mitchell Ong

Spanish prosecutors are pursuing a murder charge against Mitchell Ong, who is suspected of killing a Singaporean woman in Spain

4. Popular Uncle Lee Confectionery launches vending machine in Woodleigh

Gone are the times where vending machines only sold canned drinks.

Gone are the times where vending machines only sold canned drinks.

These days, customers can purchase items like ready-to-eat meals, freshly squeezed orange juice, and even gold from such dispensers

